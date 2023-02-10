As of Thursday, California Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:CRC) stock closed at $40.40, down from $40.56 the previous day. While California Resources Corporation has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRC rose by 1.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.46 to $35.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.74% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CRC. Stifel also rated CRC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $48. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CRC, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for CRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Investors in California Resources Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.13 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of California Resources Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRC is recording 684.37K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -1.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.00, showing growth from the present price of $40.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze California Resources Corporation Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by California Resources Corporation (CRC) based in the USA. When comparing California Resources Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 346.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CRC has increased by 3.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,423,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $322.98 million, following the purchase of 229,054 additional shares during the last quarter. GoldenTree Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in CRC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,442,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $252.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,805,416.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -1,449,076 position in CRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.49%, now holding 4.7 million shares worth $204.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Corvex Management LP decreased its CRC holdings by -9.68% and now holds 3.06 million CRC shares valued at $133.04 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period.