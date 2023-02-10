A share of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) closed at $15.12 per share on Thursday, down from $15.51 day before. While Corsair Gaming Inc. has underperformed by -2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSR fell by -25.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.98 to $10.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.92% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRSR. Macquarie also reiterated CRSR shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 09, 2022. Credit Suisse Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 09, 2022, but set its price target from $26 to $25. Barclays resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRSR, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CRSR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Corsair Gaming Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRSR is registering an average volume of 544.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a loss of -8.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.14, showing growth from the present price of $15.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corsair Gaming Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRSR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRSR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRSR has increased by 9.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,507,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $74.73 million, following the purchase of 496,825 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRSR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 299,611 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,358,303.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services subtracted a -403,039 position in CRSR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.10%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $15.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Palisade Capital Management LLC increased its CRSR holdings by 0.39% and now holds 0.82 million CRSR shares valued at $11.12 million with the added 3211.0 shares during the period. CRSR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.