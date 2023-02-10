A share of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) closed at $76.22 per share on Thursday, down from $76.50 day before. While New Relic Inc. has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEWR fell by -30.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.00 to $41.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Truist Downgraded New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) to Hold. A report published by Wedbush on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NEWR. JP Morgan also Downgraded NEWR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on September 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $78. Morgan Stanley July 11, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEWR, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $81 for NEWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

New Relic Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NEWR is registering an average volume of 555.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a gain of 15.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.17, showing decline from the present price of $76.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Relic Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Eminence Capital LP’s position in NEWR has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,684,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $320.88 million, following the purchase of 105,092 additional shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in NEWR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -200,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $285.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,059,021.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -113,310 position in NEWR. JANA Partners LLC sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.99%, now holding 3.21 million shares worth $181.34 million. NEWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.