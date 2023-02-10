Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) closed Thursday at $50.96 per share, down from $52.49 a day earlier. While Methanex Corporation has underperformed by -2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEOH rose by 5.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.79 to $28.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.78% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MEOH. Piper Sandler May 10, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for MEOH, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Raymond James’s report from December 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for MEOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

The current dividend for MEOH investors is set at $0.70 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Methanex Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MEOH is recording an average volume of 314.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a gain of 7.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.36, showing decline from the present price of $50.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Methanex Corporation Shares?

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Chemicals market. When comparing Methanex Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEOH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEOH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s position in MEOH has decreased by -1.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,950,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $528.15 million, following the sale of -200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC made another decreased to its shares in MEOH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,037,515 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,338,213.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 791,620 position in MEOH. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.87%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $162.9 million. MEOH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.80% at present.