Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) closed Wednesday at $42.63 per share, down from $43.85 a day earlier. While Victoria’s Secret & Co. has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSCO fell by -28.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.20 to $26.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.73% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on December 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSCO. Cowen also rated VSCO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 01, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on July 13, 2022, but set its price target from $55 to $35. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for VSCO, as published in its report on January 24, 2022. Jefferies’s report from November 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for VSCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 174.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VSCO is recording an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -7.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.00, showing growth from the present price of $42.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Victoria’s Secret & Co. Shares?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VSCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VSCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VSCO has increased by 6.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,976,841 shares of the stock, with a value of $356.97 million, following the purchase of 579,149 additional shares during the last quarter. The WindAcre Partnership LLC made another increased to its shares in VSCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 100,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $270.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,549,300.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -335,261 position in VSCO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.96%, now holding 6.32 million shares worth $226.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its VSCO holdings by -17.66% and now holds 3.23 million VSCO shares valued at $115.57 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period. VSCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.