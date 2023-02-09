In the current trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s (RAAS) stock is trading at the price of $0.88, a fall of -1.60% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -65.12% less than its 52-week high of $2.51 and 59.18% better than its 52-week low of $0.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.72% below the high and +25.75% above the low.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RAAS’s SMA-200 is $0.9080.

It is also essential to consider RAAS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.14 for the last year.

How does Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS): Earnings History

If we examine Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, beating the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.06, resulting in a -200.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of -$0.06 and a surprise of -200.00%.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.49% of its stock and 4.49% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holding total of 5.76 million shares that make 3.80% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.16 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.48 million shares of RAAS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.43 million.

An overview of Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) traded 180,421 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8456 and price change of +0.15. With the moving average of $0.8006 and a price change of +0.12, about 139,686 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RAAS’s 100-day average volume is 110,878 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8582 and a price change of -0.13.