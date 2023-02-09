As of Wednesday, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock closed at $0.96, down from $0.97 the previous day. While Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCR fell by -52.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.36 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.28% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNCR. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated SNCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2020. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on May 26, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNCR, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. ROTH Capital’s report from June 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for SNCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SNCR is recording 357.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.24%, with a gain of 17.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.02, showing growth from the present price of $0.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Punch & Associates Investment Man decreased its SNCR holdings by -10.61% and now holds 2.27 million SNCR shares valued at $1.41 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. SNCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.30% at present.