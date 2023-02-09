Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) closed Wednesday at $33.14 per share, down from $34.55 a day earlier. While Kohl’s Corporation has underperformed by -4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSS fell by -44.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.74 to $23.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.19% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) recommending Sell. A report published by Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KSS. Cowen also Downgraded KSS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2022. BofA Securities July 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for KSS, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for KSS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

The current dividend for KSS investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kohl’s Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KSS is recording an average volume of 3.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -0.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing decline from the present price of $33.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kohl’s Corporation Shares?

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Department Stores market. When comparing Kohl’s Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -50.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KSS has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,433,358 shares of the stock, with a value of $313.94 million, following the sale of -13,091 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in KSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -203,403 additional shares for a total stake of worth $245.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,708,367.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 230,204 position in KSS. Macellum Advisors LP sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.47%, now holding 5.81 million shares worth $146.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KSS holdings by 12.49% and now holds 4.96 million KSS shares valued at $125.29 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. KSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.