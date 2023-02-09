The share price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) fell to $28.09 per share on Wednesday from $28.90. While Wabash National Corporation has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 70.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.10 to $12.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WNC. Vertical Research also rated WNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, and assigned a price target of $19. Craig Hallum July 31, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WNC, as published in its report on July 31, 2019. Stifel’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WNC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Wabash National Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WNC is recording an average volume of 557.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 7.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.90, showing growth from the present price of $28.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery sector, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is based in the USA. When comparing Wabash National Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 236.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WNC has decreased by -3.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,316,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.35 million, following the sale of -235,536 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,640 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,350,693.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 76,963 position in WNC. Victory Capital Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.91%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $42.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WNC holdings by -1.75% and now holds 1.74 million WNC shares valued at $39.4 million with the lessened 31022.0 shares during the period.