As of Wednesday, Vapotherm Inc.’s (NYSE:VAPO) stock closed at $1.01, up from $0.98 the previous day. While Vapotherm Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VAPO fell by -93.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.71 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.16% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On May 06, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for VAPO. Piper Sandler also rated VAPO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2020. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VAPO, as published in its report on December 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill’s report from December 10, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for VAPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vapotherm Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -357.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VAPO is recording 646.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.91%, with a loss of -9.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.45, showing growth from the present price of $1.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VAPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vapotherm Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VAPO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VAPO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,733,973 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.68 million, following the purchase of 1,733,973 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,630,876.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 160,766 position in VAPO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.79%, now holding 1.23 million shares worth $3.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parian Global Management LP decreased its VAPO holdings by -14.12% and now holds 1.18 million VAPO shares valued at $3.17 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. VAPO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.