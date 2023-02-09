Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 50.21% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.95. Its current price is -83.84% under its 52-week high of $5.85 and 122.23% more than its 52-week low of $0.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.84% below the high and +94.17% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account WLDS stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 152.58 for the last tewlve months.

How does Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 59.93% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.33% of its stock and 25.78% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 3.21 million shares that make 21.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.09 million.

The securities firm Hidden Lake Asset Management Lp holds 0.37 million shares of WLDS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.49%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.36 million.

An overview of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) traded 2,785,282 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6213 and price change of +0.37. With the moving average of $0.5842 and a price change of +0.26, about 1,308,975 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WLDS’s 100-day average volume is 968,217 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.7494 and a price change of -1.41.