A share of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) closed at $64.95 per share on Wednesday, down from $66.18 day before. While DocuSign Inc. has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCU fell by -45.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $131.91 to $39.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.86% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DOCU. Jefferies also rated DOCU shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2022. Morgan Stanley October 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for DOCU, as published in its report on October 03, 2022. MoffettNathanson’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $58 for DOCU shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DocuSign Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DOCU is registering an average volume of 5.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a gain of 3.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.91, showing decline from the present price of $64.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocuSign Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCU has increased by 1.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,050,846 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.0 billion, following the purchase of 201,123 additional shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DOCU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 33,901 additional shares for a total stake of worth $479.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,647,060.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 246,792 position in DOCU. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -2.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.63%, now holding 6.37 million shares worth $352.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Flossbach von Storch AG increased its DOCU holdings by 1.01% and now holds 5.87 million DOCU shares valued at $325.51 million with the added 58499.0 shares during the period. DOCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.