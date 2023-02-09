As of Wednesday, AVROBIO Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock closed at $1.69, up from $0.87 the previous day. While AVROBIO Inc. has overperformed by 93.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVRO fell by -6.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.87 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.74% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 05, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AVRO. BTIG Research also rated AVRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AVRO, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for AVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

One of the most important indicators of AVROBIO Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AVRO is recording 360.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.31%, with a gain of 81.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AVROBIO Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in AVRO has decreased by -5.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,309,859 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.36 million, following the sale of -184,631 additional shares during the last quarter. K2 & Associates Investment Manage made another increased to its shares in AVRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 145.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,623,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,738,410.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 18,089 position in AVRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.45%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $0.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its AVRO holdings by 5.18% and now holds 1.18 million AVRO shares valued at $0.84 million with the added 58193.0 shares during the period. AVRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.00% at present.