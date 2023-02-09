Currently, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) stock is trading at $7.85, marking a gain of 13.28% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -72.70% below its 52-week high of $28.75 and 16.99% above its 52-week low of $6.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.31% below the high and +18.93% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DFLI’s SMA-200 is $10.04.

As well, it is important to consider DFLI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.50.DFLI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.79, resulting in an 1006.70 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 78.27% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.86% of its stock and 45.40% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP holding total of 0.27 million shares that make 0.63% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.17 million.

The securities firm CWM, LLC holds 124.0 shares of DFLI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 979.0.

An overview of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) traded 74,614 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.49 and price change of -1.03. With the moving average of $10.36 and a price change of -0.28, about 79,530 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DFLI’s 100-day average volume is 103,244 shares, alongside a moving average of $9.92 and a price change of -2.30.