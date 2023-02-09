Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) marked $8.49 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $8.59. While Olo Inc. has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLO fell by -51.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.30 to $5.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OLO. Piper Sandler also Downgraded OLO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Stifel August 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on August 11, 2021, and set its price target from $27 to $41. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLO, as published in its report on April 12, 2021. Truist’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for OLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Olo Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.50%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olo Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in OLO has increased by 15.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,024,633 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.4 million, following the purchase of 1,748,855 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another increased to its shares in OLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 127.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,796,920 additional shares for a total stake of worth $75.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,115,469.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,447,458 position in OLO. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.29%, now holding 6.63 million shares worth $41.44 million. OLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.