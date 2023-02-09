Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) closed Wednesday at $36.54 per share, up from $33.92 a day earlier. While Green Plains Inc. has overperformed by 7.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRE rose by 18.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.25 to $26.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GPRE. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded GPRE shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2022. BofA Securities August 15, 2022d the rating to Neutral on August 15, 2022, and set its price target from $40 to $43. Evercore ISI January 18, 2022d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPRE, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from December 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $46 for GPRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Green Plains Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GPRE is recording an average volume of 845.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 4.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.62, showing growth from the present price of $36.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Plains Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GPRE has increased by 12.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,440,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $226.93 million, following the purchase of 817,881 additional shares during the last quarter. Ancora Alternatives LLC made another increased to its shares in GPRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 130,618 additional shares for a total stake of worth $128.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,215,970.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 267,178 position in GPRE. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.03%, now holding 3.72 million shares worth $113.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GPRE holdings by -19.11% and now holds 3.62 million GPRE shares valued at $110.33 million with the lessened -0.85 million shares during the period.