The share price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) fell to $5.71 per share on Wednesday from $5.84. While Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed by -2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE fell by -7.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.65 to $4.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CLNE. Raymond James May 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CLNE, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLNE is recording an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.05, showing growth from the present price of $5.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CLNE has decreased by -20.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,731,663 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.2 million, following the sale of -3,295,821 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CLNE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -768,670 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,665,651.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -3,369,515 position in CLNE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 84266.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.94%, now holding 9.07 million shares worth $47.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CLNE holdings by 8.55% and now holds 8.39 million CLNE shares valued at $43.62 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. CLNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.70% at present.