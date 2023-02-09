A share of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) closed at $2.38 per share on Wednesday, down from $2.42 day before. While AC Immune SA has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACIU fell by -49.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.84 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.62% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2019, UBS Downgraded AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on January 04, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACIU. H.C. Wainwright also rated ACIU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2018. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACIU, as published in its report on October 18, 2016. Jefferies’s report from October 18, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ACIU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACIU is registering an average volume of 203.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a loss of -4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AC Immune SA Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in ACIU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.33%.

At the end of the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC increased its ACIU holdings by 24.21% and now holds 0.65 million ACIU shares valued at $1.33 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. ACIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.