A share of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) closed at $12.86 per share on Tuesday, down from $12.95 day before. While Zynex Inc. has underperformed by -0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYXI rose by 71.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.25 to $4.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 06, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) to Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ZYXI. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded ZYXI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2021. B. Riley Securities July 16, 2021d the rating to Buy on July 16, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $19.50. Northland Capital March 09, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZYXI, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ZYXI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zynex Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZYXI is registering an average volume of 229.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.80%, with a loss of -8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynex Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Devices market, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is based in the USA. When comparing Zynex Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYXI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYXI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZYXI has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,294,071 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.82 million, following the purchase of 44,963 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZYXI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -120,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,358,066.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 11,733 position in ZYXI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 5606.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.34%, now holding 0.43 million shares worth $5.91 million. ZYXI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.70% at present.