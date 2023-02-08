WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) marked $0.86 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.65. While WaveDancer Inc. has overperformed by 32.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WAVD fell by -78.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.00 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.12% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of WaveDancer Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 35.39K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WAVD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.73%, with a gain of 48.28% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze WaveDancer Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WAVD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WAVD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43148.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 89,892.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -17,589 position in WAVD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 10014.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.07%, now holding 47008.0 shares worth $22564.0. At the end of the first quarter, G1 Execution Services LLC increased its WAVD holdings by 182.32% and now holds 42077.0 WAVD shares valued at $20197.0 with the added 27173.0 shares during the period. WAVD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.