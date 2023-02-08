A share of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) closed at $1.03 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.79 day before. While TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 30.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOMZ fell by -6.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.74 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.53% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOMZ is registering an average volume of 39.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.67%, with a gain of 25.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOMZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOMZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TOMZ has increased by 22.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 549,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.27 million, following the purchase of 100,813 additional shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers Inter made another increased to its shares in TOMZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 414.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 103,731 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63336.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 128,731.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TOMZ holdings by 145.01% and now holds 52209.0 TOMZ shares valued at $25687.0 with the added 30900.0 shares during the period. TOMZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.60% at present.