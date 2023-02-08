Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s stock is trading at $0.26 at the moment marking a fall of -70.23% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -78.42% less than their 52-week high of $1.20, and -31.84% over their 52-week low of $0.38.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TMDI’s SMA-200 is $0.5582.

Further, it is important to consider TMDI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 9.73.

How does Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Earnings History

If we examine Titan Medical Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1, beating the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -11.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -11.10%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.08% of shares. A total of 61 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.17% of its stock and 4.17% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Essex LLC holding total of 2.86 million shares that make 2.55% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.74 million.

The securities firm Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC holds 0.22 million shares of TMDI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.20%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 58292.0.

An overview of Titan Medical Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) traded 423,076 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8757 and price change of -0.70. With the moving average of $0.7694 and a price change of -0.15, about 581,103 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TMDI’s 100-day average volume is 363,576 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6070 and a price change of -0.23.