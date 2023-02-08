Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) closed Tuesday at $0.50 per share, down from $0.51 a day earlier. While Metacrine Inc. has underperformed by -2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCR fell by -1.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.68 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) to Sector Perform. A report published by Jefferies on October 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MTCR. Canaccord Genuity October 22, 2021d the rating to Hold on October 22, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $1. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MTCR, as published in its report on June 14, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for MTCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Metacrine Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MTCR is recording an average volume of 361.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -6.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Metacrine Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BML Capital Management LLC’s position in MTCR has increased by 4.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,160,570 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.76 million, following the purchase of 271,605 additional shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MTCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 77.01%.

MTCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.