As of Tuesday, monday.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock closed at $139.94, up from $136.50 the previous day. While monday.com Ltd. has overperformed by 2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -24.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $238.43 to $73.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.62% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) to Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MNDY. Credit Suisse also rated MNDY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $180 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $170. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNDY, as published in its report on September 12, 2022. Citigroup’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $156 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of monday.com Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNDY is recording 580.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.07%, with a gain of 7.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.76, showing growth from the present price of $139.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze monday.com Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNDY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNDY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Advisers, Inc.’s position in MNDY has increased by 25.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,887,359 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.26 million, following the purchase of 386,809 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MNDY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -37.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -782,507 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,309,203.

At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its MNDY holdings by -43.04% and now holds 0.6 million MNDY shares valued at $72.95 million with the lessened -0.45 million shares during the period. MNDY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.