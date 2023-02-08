As of Tuesday, Phunware Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock closed at $1.12, up from $1.09 the previous day. While Phunware Inc. has overperformed by 2.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHUN fell by -55.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.87 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On May 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) recommending Buy. A report published by Ascendiant Capital Markets on June 16, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PHUN.

Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 118.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Phunware Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PHUN is recording 3.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a gain of 3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $1.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phunware Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PHUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PHUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PHUN has increased by 1.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,060,790 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.14 million, following the purchase of 61,557 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PHUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 67,864 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,300,528.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 96,665 position in PHUN. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 661.96%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $0.41 million. PHUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.80% at present.