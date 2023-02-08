Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) marked $13.15 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.17. While Kura Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KURA rose by 3.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.93 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.43% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Stifel started tracking Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KURA. Jefferies also rated KURA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on May 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $42. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KURA, as published in its report on April 26, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $45 for KURA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kura Oncology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 915.47K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KURA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a loss of -4.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KURA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Oncology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KURA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KURA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KURA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 77,664 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,446,427.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -96,230 position in KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 46128.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.15%, now holding 4.06 million shares worth $50.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, BVF Partners LP increased its KURA holdings by 10.72% and now holds 3.55 million KURA shares valued at $44.02 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period.