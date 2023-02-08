Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)’s stock is trading at $1.18 at the moment marking a rise of 6.28% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -35.25% less than their 52-week high of $1.83, and 97.50% over their 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.19% below the high and +12.82% above the low.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZCMD’s SMA-200 is $1.1960.

Further, it is important to consider ZCMD stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.95.

How does Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.94% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.15% of its stock and 0.19% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 16500.0 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21382.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 6283.0 shares of ZCMD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8142.0.

An overview of Zhongchao Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) traded 113,271 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1533 and price change of -0.03. With the moving average of $1.1850 and a price change of -0.07, about 49,715 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZCMD’s 100-day average volume is 29,771 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1634 and a price change of +0.03.