SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -9.29% from the previous close with its current price standing at $4.20. Its current price is -80.91% under its 52-week high of $22.00 and 18.98% more than its 52-week low of $3.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.39% below the high and +18.21% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ICU’s SMA-200 is $8.30.

ICU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.62, resulting in an 563.47 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 79.71% of shares. A total of 52 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 67.31% of its stock and 331.84% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SFMG LLC holding total of 43888.0 shares that make 0.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.19 million.

The securities firm Marshall Wace LLP holds 39040.0 shares of ICU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.17 million.

An overview of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (ICU) traded 112,765 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.55 and price change of -1.55. With the moving average of $4.47 and a price change of -1.13, about 71,552 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ICU’s 100-day average volume is 230,460 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.46 and a price change of -5.87.