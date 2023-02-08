As of Tuesday, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CELH) stock closed at $98.13, down from $99.45 the previous day. While Celsius Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH rose by 100.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.24 to $38.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.25% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CELH. Wedbush also rated CELH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2022. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CELH, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from November 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $103 for CELH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CELH is recording 1.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a loss of -2.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $119.90, showing growth from the present price of $98.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CELH has increased by 9.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,543,689 shares of the stock, with a value of $576.77 million, following the purchase of 472,253 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CELH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,553,065 additional shares for a total stake of worth $468.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,506,160.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -426,871 position in CELH. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 10376.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.70%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $156.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its CELH holdings by -14.64% and now holds 1.44 million CELH shares valued at $149.73 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. CELH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.