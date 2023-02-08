As of Tuesday, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RNA) stock closed at $25.50, up from $24.30 the previous day. While Avidity Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 4.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNA rose by 56.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.91 to $9.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for RNA. Evercore ISI also rated RNA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RNA, as published in its report on April 26, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from July 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $60 for RNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RNA is recording 1.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a gain of 7.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.29, showing growth from the present price of $25.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avidity Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in RNA has increased by 15.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,956,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.18 million, following the purchase of 785,774 additional shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in RNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 151.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,287,142 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,454,533.

During the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC added a 1,400,000 position in RNA. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -2.71 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -34.43%, now holding 5.17 million shares worth $114.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RNA holdings by 4.62% and now holds 3.56 million RNA shares valued at $78.94 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. RNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.