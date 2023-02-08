As of Tuesday, Enservco Corporation’s (AMEX:ENSV) stock closed at $1.13, down from $1.28 the previous day. While Enservco Corporation has underperformed by -11.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENSV rose by 78.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.76 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On November 13, 2015, Northland Capital Reiterated Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on March 19, 2015, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ENSV. Northland Capital also rated ENSV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2014.

Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enservco Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -137.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENSV is recording 180.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.84%, with a loss of -11.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Enservco Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENSV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENSV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ENSV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.78%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ENSV holdings by -2.92% and now holds 56213.0 ENSV shares valued at $91627.0 with the lessened 1688.0 shares during the period. ENSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.10% at present.