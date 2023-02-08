Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) marked $1.98 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.06. While Nautilus Inc. has underperformed by -3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NLS fell by -57.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.05 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.84% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NLS. ROTH Capital also Downgraded NLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2021. SunTrust April 23, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NLS, as published in its report on April 23, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from March 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for NLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nautilus Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 254.66K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.43%, with a gain of 7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nautilus Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NLS has increased by 21.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,463,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.24 million, following the purchase of 259,675 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in NLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -211,288 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 787,216.

During the first quarter, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC subtracted a -389,549 position in NLS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 2736.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.54%, now holding 0.51 million shares worth $0.77 million. NLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.40% at present.