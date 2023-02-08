A share of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) closed at $1.71 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.64 day before. While Recon Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 4.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCON rose by 66.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.81 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 90.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RCON is registering an average volume of 319.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a gain of 8.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Recon Technology Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is based in the China. When comparing Recon Technology Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in RCON has decreased by -24.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,482,066 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.87 million, following the sale of -491,543 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in RCON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 151,500.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC subtracted a -123,574 position in RCON. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 20220.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 58.53%, now holding 54765.0 shares worth $69004.0. RCON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.80% at present.