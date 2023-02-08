In Tuesday’s session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) marked $11.42 per share, up from $11.15 in the previous session. While Alignment Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 2.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC rose by 45.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.17 to $7.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.45% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) to Mkt Perform. BofA Securities also Upgraded ALHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 26, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ALHC, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. Cowen’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ALHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ALHC has an average volume of 708.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -7.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.06, showing growth from the present price of $11.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALHC has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,950,871 shares of the stock, with a value of $187.58 million, following the sale of -12,012 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALHC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.45%.

At the end of the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC increased its ALHC holdings by 1.05% and now holds 3.76 million ALHC shares valued at $44.17 million with the added 39154.0 shares during the period. ALHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.20% at present.