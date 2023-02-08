SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) marked $3.75 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.84. While SKYX Platforms Corp. has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On July 28, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

In order to gain a clear picture of SKYX Platforms Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 151.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SKYX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.11%, with a gain of 17.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SKYX Platforms Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,767,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.45 million, following the purchase of 1,767,476 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 457,827 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 457,827.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 390,401 position in SKYX. Slatestone Wealth LLC purchased an additional 23555.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.53%, now holding 0.34 million shares worth $0.85 million. SKYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.00% at present.