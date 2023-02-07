Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) closed Monday at $11.12 per share, down from $11.26 a day earlier. While Editas Medicine Inc. has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT fell by -38.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.59 to $7.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for EDIT. Credit Suisse also rated EDIT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2022. Oppenheimer November 18, 2022d the rating to Perform on November 18, 2022, and set its price target from $28 to $12. Credit Suisse November 18, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT, as published in its report on November 18, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Editas Medicine Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EDIT is recording an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.30%, with a gain of 18.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.24, showing growth from the present price of $11.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

The recent increase in stakes in EDIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EDIT has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,613,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.67 million, following the purchase of 89,715 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EDIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,531,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,348,781.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 69,877 position in EDIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,145.61%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $16.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its EDIT holdings by 103.13% and now holds 1.28 million EDIT shares valued at $11.35 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.30% at present.