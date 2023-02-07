Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) closed Monday at $5.55 per share, down from $5.75 a day earlier. While Vuzix Corporation has underperformed by -3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VUZI fell by -6.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.49 to $3.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.39% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 21, 2021, Dawson James started tracking Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on March 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VUZI. BTIG Research also rated VUZI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 17, 2021. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 19, 2021, but set its price target from $6.50 to $13. Alliance Global Partners May 11, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VUZI, as published in its report on May 11, 2020. Maxim Group’s report from October 28, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $11 for VUZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vuzix Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VUZI is recording an average volume of 949.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.42%, with a gain of 13.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VUZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vuzix Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VUZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VUZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in VUZI has decreased by -1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,471,315 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.56 million, following the sale of -97,958 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VUZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 73,692 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,767,314.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -4,059 position in VUZI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.56%, now holding 3.04 million shares worth $11.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its VUZI holdings by 0.04% and now holds 1.37 million VUZI shares valued at $4.98 million with the added 532.0 shares during the period. VUZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.10% at present.