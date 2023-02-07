In Monday’s session, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) marked $0.86 per share, up from $0.85 in the previous session. While Volta Inc. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLTA fell by -81.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.80 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.25% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VLTA. ROTH Capital also Downgraded VLTA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on August 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $2. Cantor Fitzgerald June 13, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VLTA, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. Goldman’s report from April 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $2 for VLTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Volta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -110.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VLTA has an average volume of 5.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.92%, with a gain of 0.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.18, showing growth from the present price of $0.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Volta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VLTA has decreased by -2.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,209,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.56 million, following the sale of -157,150 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VLTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.10%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VLTA holdings by -31.33% and now holds 3.67 million VLTA shares valued at $1.3 million with the lessened -1.67 million shares during the period. VLTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.