Currently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s (VRAX) stock is trading at $0.92, marking a gain of 12.26% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -96.83% below its 52-week high of $29.00 and 70.37% above its 52-week low of $0.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.95% below the high and +35.44% above the low.

How does Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 54.77% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.62% of its stock and 1.37% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holding total of 36600.0 shares that make 0.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 32563.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 12196.0 shares of VRAX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.10%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10850.0.

An overview of Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) traded 270,064 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7738 and price change of +0.22. With the moving average of $0.8864 and a price change of -0.39, about 518,977 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VRAX’s 100-day average volume is 1,663,932 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4522 and a price change of -2.18.