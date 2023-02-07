VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) marked $0.64 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.61. While VEON Ltd. has overperformed by 4.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON fell by -53.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.57 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VEON Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.33M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VEON stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.50%, with a gain of 28.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

The Netherlands based company VEON Ltd. (VEON) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shah Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,537,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 85,639,026.

VEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.