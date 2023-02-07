Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)’s stock is trading at $7.52 at the moment marking a rise of 8.51% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -80.15% less than their 52-week high of $37.88, and 66.69% over their 52-week low of $4.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.74% below the high and +56.85% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider GETY stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 3.46.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 18.63. GETY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.23, resulting in an 33.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.20 in simple terms.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Earnings History

If we examine Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.93, beating the consensus of $0.11. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$1.04, resulting in a -945.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.93 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.11. That was a difference of -$1.04 and a surprise of -945.50%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 51.08% of shares. A total of 41 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 40.82% of its stock and 83.44% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Koch Industries, Inc. holding total of 80.5 million shares that make 20.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 631.52 million.

The securities firm Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 78.92 million shares of GETY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 19.99%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 619.14 million.

An overview of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) traded 279,965 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.80 and price change of +2.54. With the moving average of $5.53 and a price change of +1.69, about 206,392 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GETY’s 100-day average volume is 492,390 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.95 and a price change of -2.87.