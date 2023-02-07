As of Monday, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock closed at $1.41, up from $1.17 the previous day. While Red Cat Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 20.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCAT fell by -19.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.92 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.72% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RCAT is recording 154.86K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.48%, with a gain of 21.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Cat Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RCAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,695 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,113,688.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -2,040 position in RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 10454.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.15%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $0.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, UMB Bank, NA increased its RCAT holdings by 68.97% and now holds 0.24 million RCAT shares valued at $0.23 million with the added 100000.0 shares during the period. RCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.