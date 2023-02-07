A share of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) closed at $1.88 per share on Monday, up from $1.18 day before. While Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 59.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CDIO is registering an average volume of 148.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 48.42%, with a gain of 86.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 471,299.

CDIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.