TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) closed Monday at $6.17 per share, down from $6.78 a day earlier. While TAL Education Group has underperformed by -9.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 118.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.45 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.63% in the last 200 days.

On December 30, 2022, Citigroup started tracking TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recommending Sell. A report published by UBS on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TAL. BofA Securities also Upgraded TAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2022. JP Morgan May 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 02, 2022, and set its price target from $7.60 to $3.90. Daiwa Securities March 09, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TAL, as published in its report on March 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4.40 for TAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -77.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TAL Education Group’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TAL is recording an average volume of 9.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a loss of -17.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.02, showing growth from the present price of $6.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has decreased by -24.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,134,692 shares of the stock, with a value of $261.8 million, following the sale of -12,027,485 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,613,846 additional shares for a total stake of worth $135.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,224,872.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC subtracted a -735,992 position in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold an additional -1.57 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.12%, now holding 13.92 million shares worth $98.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investments increased its TAL holdings by 0.10% and now holds 13.49 million TAL shares valued at $95.1 million with the added 13434.0 shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.