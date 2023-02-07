A share of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) closed at $49.68 per share on Monday, up from $48.87 day before. While Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RETA rose by 87.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.99 to $18.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) recommending Buy. SVB Leerink also Downgraded RETA shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2021. Robert W. Baird December 09, 2021d the rating to Neutral on December 09, 2021, and set its price target from $110 to $37. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RETA, as published in its report on May 24, 2021. Barclays’s report from April 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $155 for RETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -93.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -322.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RETA is registering an average volume of 609.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a gain of 17.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.40, showing growth from the present price of $49.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RETA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 33,163 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,586,370.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 131,326 position in RETA. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 1.81 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 394,376.47%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $68.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its RETA holdings by -60.79% and now holds 1.57 million RETA shares valued at $59.73 million with the lessened -2.44 million shares during the period. RETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.