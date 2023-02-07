A share of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) closed at $2.66 per share on Monday, down from $2.76 day before. While Tuya Inc. has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUYA fell by -49.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.70 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TUYA. BofA Securities also rated TUYA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26.

Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tuya Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TUYA is registering an average volume of 882.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.35%, with a loss of -3.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.87, showing growth from the present price of $2.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tuya Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Asset Management’s position in TUYA has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,308,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.05 million, following the purchase of 500 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Switzerland made another decreased to its shares in TUYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,207,491 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,045,309.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TUYA holdings by -0.88% and now holds 3.34 million TUYA shares valued at $6.38 million with the lessened 29671.0 shares during the period. TUYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.20% at present.