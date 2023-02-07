Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) marked $2.56 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $2.57. While Agenus Inc. has underperformed by -0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGEN rose by 7.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.37 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.85% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGEN. B. Riley FBR also rated AGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2019. H.C. Wainwright October 28, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGEN, as published in its report on October 28, 2016. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -91.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Agenus Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AGEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a gain of 0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.26, showing growth from the present price of $2.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agenus Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP’s position in AGEN has increased by 18.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,325,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.18 million, following the purchase of 4,083,583 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,640,434 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,201,311.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,917,318 position in AGEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.66%, now holding 17.3 million shares worth $41.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL increased its AGEN holdings by 290.78% and now holds 15.63 million AGEN shares valued at $37.51 million with the added 11.63 million shares during the period. AGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.60% at present.