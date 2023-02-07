A share of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) closed at $0.55 per share on Monday, down from $0.59 day before. While Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has underperformed by -6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTMO fell by -78.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.72 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 300.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OTMO is registering an average volume of 537.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.21%, with a gain of 20.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.31, showing growth from the present price of $0.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in OTMO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -154 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,192,262.

At the end of the first quarter, AIG Asset Management decreased its OTMO holdings by -12.47% and now holds 0.99 million OTMO shares valued at $0.4 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. OTMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.80% at present.