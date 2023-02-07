Currently, Celyad Oncology SA’s (CYAD) stock is trading at $1.55, marking a gain of 37.19% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -56.94% below its 52-week high of $3.60 and 236.69% above its 52-week low of $0.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.95% below the high and +171.24% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CYAD’s SMA-200 is $1.5517.

How does Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.13% of its stock and 29.13% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC holding total of 6.5 million shares that make 28.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.96 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 18900.0 shares of CYAD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28951.0.

An overview of Celyad Oncology SA’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) traded 4,990,886 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4414 and price change of +0.99. With the moving average of $1.0831 and a price change of +0.67, about 2,004,340 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CYAD’s 100-day average volume is 1,004,727 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1578 and a price change of -0.17.