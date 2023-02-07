The share price of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) rose to $21.95 per share on Monday from $21.69. While Fluence Energy Inc. has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 40.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.96% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on May 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLNC. HSBC Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. BofA Securities February 11, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FLNC, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 134.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FLNC is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.24%, with a loss of -6.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.73, showing growth from the present price of $21.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has increased by 1.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,910,371 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.36 million, following the purchase of 72,735 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 938,532 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,988,451.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,987 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 45340.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $33.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its FLNC holdings by 27.44% and now holds 1.57 million FLNC shares valued at $26.85 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.